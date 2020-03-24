LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LG&E, KU is reminding customers to “keep their guard up” and not fall victim to scammers who are looking to take advantage of people during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’d like to think everyone’s energy is focused on protecting our families and our community as a whole, but we know that scammers like to take advantage of these types of situations,” said LG&E and KU Vice President-Customer Services, Eileen Saunders. “That’s why we all need to make sure we stay alert and, along with everything else we are juggling right now, follow tips to help guard against becoming a victim.”

The company has offered SAFE tips to help customers protect themselves:

Secure your personal information: LG&E and KU will never call and ask for credit or debit card numbers or other personal information.

your personal information: LG&E and KU will never call and ask for credit or debit card numbers or other personal information. Always remember you have bill payment options: LG&E and KU offer customers a variety of official payment options. A complete list can be found here.

remember you have bill payment options: LG&E and KU offer customers a variety of official payment options. A complete list can be found here. First check with LG&E and KU if you’re suspicious: Customers who receive a suspicious live phone call, an email or letter should call LG&E and KU which will always verify official communications. LG&E customers should call 502-589-1444 (outside Louisville at 1-800-331-7370); KU customers should call 1-800-981-0600.

check with LG&E and KU if you’re suspicious: Customers who receive a suspicious live phone call, an email or letter should call LG&E and KU which will always verify official communications. LG&E customers should call 502-589-1444 (outside Louisville at 1-800-331-7370); KU customers should call 1-800-981-0600. Enlist the help of authorities: In addition to contacting the company, customers who suspect they have been victims of fraud, or who feel threatened during contact with scammers, should report it to their local police department.

According to the utility company, they will only be conducting in-home visits for “essential service-related work.” That includes work just as investigating gas leaks, move-in requests and turning on new service.

Remember, LG&E, KU has suspended disconnects through May 1 for those who are having trouble making payments during the crisis.

RELATED: Utility companies suspend disconnections, waive late fees for customers facing financial difficulty

RELATED: Scott Co. Sheriff warns of coronavirus test kit scams

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.