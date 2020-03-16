FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky’s Primary on May 19 is moving to June 23 after the Secretary of State Michael Adams and Governor Andy Beshear jointly decided to cite a never before used Kentucky law due to COVID-19 concerns.

Secretary Adams says that law allows for a 5-week delay or change of venue in case of a state of emergency the tipping point for him was a weekend conversation with county clerks.

While he says some oppose delaying the primary due to Coronavirus concerns, a majority agreed.

One factor is that a majority of poll workers are in high-risk groups.

“As far as I know it’s never happened before… it’s a new occasion for us… but we feel it’s necessarily at least to give us time to assess if we need to make any other changes to our election system to provide for continuity. My hope is that by June 23rd this thing will be over, and we can have a regular election but this will give us the option to make changes If we need to,” Sec. Michael Adams said.

Secretary Adams said they may consider consolidating locations, moving some to safer locations or moving to a different method of casting votes.

This move gives some ability to adjust in a very uncertain time.

