If you are voting in Kentucky on May 21, you will need the following information: first and last name and date of birth, (middle name and last four digits of SSN are optional). Click here to find your Kentucky polling place.

Polls across Kentucky open at 6 a.m. and close at 6 p.m. local time. As long as you are in line by 6 p.m., you will be allowed to vote.

You can contact the following to report voting issues:

Precinct Election Officers, County Clerk/Board of Elections, State Board of Elections (502) 573-7100 OR Attorney General’s Election Fraud Hotline (800) 328-8683. For more information, click here.

Election Complaint Reports can also be submitted to the United States Department of Justice if you believe your federal voting rights have been violated. Click here to submit a complaint online.

