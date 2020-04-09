Kentucky passes 50,000 COVID-19 cases with third-highest daily total

Gov. Andy Beshear says the increase indicates people are “probably being a little more lax” than they should be heading into the long holiday weekend.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky has shot past 50,000 COVID-19 cases after reporting its third-highest one-day total.

Gov. Andy Beshear says the increase indicates people are “probably being a little more lax” than they should be heading into the long holiday weekend.

He announced 906 new cases statewide and said 95 of Kentucky’s 120 counties reported at least one coronavirus case Thursday. The 906 latest virus cases increased the statewide total to at least 50,885 since the start of the pandemic.

The governor also reported 10 more virus-related deaths in Kentucky. The statewide death toll reached 976.

