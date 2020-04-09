Hospitalization data reveals how COVID-19 impacts different age groups | Data Deep Dive

The FOCUS team requested data to learn how the virus is affecting Kentuckians. We've created some graphs to break it all down and give you more context.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The FOCUS team requested more in-depth data on hospitalizations in Kentucky. We're breaking it down by age and length of stay.

The Kentucky Department of Health only has data for 43% of the total hospitalizations as of August 23.

First, let's look at hospitalization by age.

The blue bars show patients hospitalized. The orange bars show patients needing intensive care treatment.

You can see, only 27 patients under 18 have needed hospitalization. That's about 1%.

The group that needed the most hospital treatment were those 65 to 84, about 38% of the total hospitalized.



This data represents 1,888 patients that needed hospital treatment.

About 22% of those patients needed to be treated in the ICU.

Now, let's look at the average length of stay by age group.

The two groups that spent the most time in the ICU are those 1 to 17 and those 45 to 64, reflected by the orange bars.



Looking at the blue bars you can see that older age groups have the longest hospital stays.

The average length of hospital stay across all ages is 8.6 days. The average length of stay for those that need ICU treatment is 9.88 days.



We do not have data on how many of these patients have preexisting conditions but we do know those that die from the virus have on average two other conditions, according to the CDC.

