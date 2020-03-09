Kentucky governor signals plan to extend mask mandate

Beshear said the facial covering requirement is “more important than ever” amid efforts to reopen schools and protect the economy during the pandemic.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is indicating that he will extend a statewide mask mandate again later this month.

Beshear said Wednesday that the facial covering requirement is “more important than ever” amid efforts to reopen schools and protect the economy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For a second straight day, the governor reported more than 800 new coronavirus cases in Kentucky. He also reported 18 more virus-related deaths in Kentucky.

He says statewide cases appear to be “creeping up, and we need to watch it.”

