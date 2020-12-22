Gov. Beshear, first lady to receive COVID-19 vaccine

The governor will join some state lawmakers to demonstrate bipartisan support for safe, effective vaccines.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Governor Andy Beshear is joining other state leaders by also taking the COVID-19 vaccine himself.

In a news release, officials said Beshear will join other heads of state government on Tuesday who will also be vaccinated to demonstrate bipartisan support for safe, effective vaccines.

They are the latest bunch of politicians who are taking the shot to increase public trust in the vaccine.

Senator Mitch McConnell and Congressman John Yarmuth are some of the high-profile politicians from Kentucky that have taken the vaccine so far.

In a tweet, Senator Rand Paul said it was inappropriate for him to take the vaccine because he previously battled the virus and is “immune.” He further expressed young, healthy people should be among the last to receive the vaccine, not the first.