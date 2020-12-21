Louisville long term care facilities receive first COVID-19 vaccine doses

According to Governor Andy Beshear, 76,700 doses of the Moderna vaccine have been allocated to the state.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The newly-approved Moderna vaccine will be distributed to long term care facilities in Kentucky starting Monday.

According to Governor Andy Beshear, 76,700 doses of the Moderna vaccine have been allocated to the state. The doses will be distributed through Walgreens and CVS.

Two long term care facilities in Louisville, Landmark of Louisville and Atria Springdale, will be the first to receive the Moderna vaccine.

Landmark of Louisville will hold a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for its residents and staff. The first resident to receive the vaccination will be 100-year-old Pauline Weis.

Atria Senior Living said the vaccine distribution is a "critical early milestone" in the company's "Sleeve Up Atria" campaign, which aims to vaccinate all of its residents and staff across the country.

Moderna expects to have between 100 million and 125 million vaccine doses available globally in the first three months of 2021, with 85 to 100 million of those available in the United States.

The company had about 5.9 million doses ready for shipment this weekend, according to Operation Warp Speed, the government’s vaccine development program. Those doses were brought to the UPS Worldport in Louisville before going out to the rest of the country.

Last week, healthcare workers in Kentucky started receiving the Pfizer vaccine. According to the CDC, more than 500,000 Americans have received the initial dose.

Sunday, a federal advisory panel put people 75 and older and essential workers like firefighters, teachers and grocery store workers next in line for the vaccine. A timeline for local distribution to these groups has not yet been established.

More information on Kentucky's plans for the COVID-19 vaccine can be found on the Team Kentucky website.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.