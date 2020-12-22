Here's how the first five Kentucky health care workers to get the COVID-19 vaccine are feeling

"I feel great" LaShawn Scott said who works in the infection control. "The only side effects I had was the next day a sore arm but that went away very quickly."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's been one week since the first five health care workers in Kentucky were vaccinated, so how are they feeling? The UofL health care workers who received the COVID-19 vaccine December 14 say they didn't have any bad reaction after getting their dose.

"I feel great" LaShawn Scott said who works in the infection control. "The only side effects I had was the next day a sore arm but that went away very quickly."

The group shared a one week update during a zoom call Monday.

Each of them was vaccinated in front of cameras at a news conference with Governor Andy Beshear on December 14.

They all said there were no major side effects except for their arms being sore one day after they were vaccinated.

"My arm was sore for about 24 hours - actually went to the gym the next day and was able to workout my arm and make it a little looser and that helped," Dr. Valerie Briones-Pryor said. "Just because I'm protected and a lot of my colleagues are protected because they've gotten the vaccine, we still have to do our part which means wearing PPE when we go see these patients, it still means wearing our masks and social distancing when we're out in public."

They plan to share another update after they get their second dose, which may take a while since everyone else is waiting to get their first shot.