LIVE | Kentucky officials report 1,623 new COVID-19 cases, 35 deaths Monday

Gov. Andy Beshear also announced the state has given more than 4 million tests.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This blog is updated daily with the latest information on COVID vaccine plans and coronavirus updates from Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and health officials. Beshear will hold press conferences Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at 4 p.m.

As of Sunday, January 31, Kentucky's positivity rate was in a steady decline. The state reports a total of 362,890 cases, 66.170 of them reported in Jefferson County. A total of 3,745 Kentuckians have been lost to the virus.

Monday, February 1

4:45 p.m.

4:30 p.m.

Gov. Andy Beshear has extended the mask mandate for another 30 days as 1,623 new COVID-19 cases were announced Monday.

He said to lift the mandate now as vaccinations are getting underway would leave Kentuckians vulnerable.

Beshear also announced that weekly cases are trending downward and moving in the right direction. However, ICU numbers are also declining but are much higher than they were in the summer.

Four regions in the state remain in the red zone due to ICU capacity. There are 1,314 currently hospitalized, 337 in the ICU and 178 on a ventilator.

Jefferson County also reported 284 new cases of the virus.

The positivity rate remains at 8.85%.

Thirty-five deaths were reported statewide with 9 out of Jefferson County with the youngest being a 45-year-old woman.

More schools around the Commonwealth are being affected by the virus. The governor said 1,330 students and 563 staff members tested positive for the virus.

There were also 6,886 students and 911 staff quarantined for the firs time.

Eighteen high school sports teams were also quarantined.

Kentucky Vaccine plan

The vaccination rollout has been underway for weeks at area hospitals and drive-through sites like Louisville's Broadbent Arena location.

At Broadbent starting this week, workers will give out some of its vaccine supply as booster shots. Those will go to the first couple of thousand people who came through on week one. That will also take place on top of workers at the arena still trying to get Jefferson County Public Schools teachers through the lines as well.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.