Indiana reports 1,733 new COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths

INDIANAPOLIS — This is a weekly blog with daily updates on COVID-19 numbers and other related content across Indiana for the week of Feb. 1, 2021. Governor Eric Holcomb does a live briefing at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesdays.

Monday, February 1

The Indiana State Department of Health announced 1,733 new COVID-19 cases and 16 deaths Monday, bringing statewide totals to 628,391 cases and 9,613 deaths.

A total of 568,328 Hoosiers have received at least the first vaccine, with 146,333 Hoosiers being fully vaccinated.

Indiana is distributing vaccine doses by age group. Right now, Hoosiers who are 65 and older can make an appointment to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The next group to be eligible will be those 60 and older. Dates for these next age groups have not been released.

To make an appointment, anyone can call the state's 211 telephone assistance service or follow these steps to register online:

Go to ourshot.in.gov.

Click on the link in the red box near the top of the page that says "Click here to find a vaccination site."

Select the county you live in.

Select a vaccine clinic available in your county.

Select the blue link that says "Click here to register."

Select the group you belong to, and enter your date of birth.

Click "Schedule an appointment."

