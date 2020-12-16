First healthcare workers at Baptist Health Louisville receive COVID-19 vaccine

Following recommendations from the CDC, Baptist Health Louisville is using the initial 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to vaccinate frontline workers.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Five healthcare workers were the first to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at Baptist Health Louisville Wednesday morning.

Following recommendations from the CDC, Baptist Health Louisville is using the initial 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine it received to vaccinate frontline workers first.

"We are grateful for the opportunity to offer this vaccine to our frontline employees who are caring for our most vulnerable patients," said Larry Gray, President of Baptist Health Louisville. "We eagerly look forward to the day that the vaccine is most readily available to provide needed protection for all of our families and neighbors."

The following employees were the first to receive the vaccine:

Dr. Subin Jain - Pulmonologist and Critical care doctor

Frank Porter, BS RRT - Respiratory therapist

Dr. Anna Hart, MD - Infectious disease physician

Krista Kirby, RN - Critical Care Unit charge nurse

Rene White, RN - COVID unit nurse

Additional Baptist Health Louisville employees will receive the vaccine Wednesday and in the following days. Five of Baptist Health's nine hospitals were chosen to distribute the first shipment of the Pfizer vaccine to healthcare workers.

Baptist Health Floyd in Indiana is expecting shipments of the vaccine to arrive later in the week.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.