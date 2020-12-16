Walgreens to roll out nursing home vaccines

The first shots are expected to be given out next week.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Walgreens said it’s ready to start vaccinating residents and staff inside local nursing homes.

Vials will be shipped out to about 1,000 Walgreens hubs across the country with some major freezer storage, others with dry ice packaging.

The number of doses given out will be determined by each state.

Walgreens said it'll host clinics, similar to flu vaccinations, which is backed by more than 15 years of experience.

So, unlike the COVID testing, which was new to everyone this year, the vaccination process should be much smoother.

"We don't start from scratch here. We are leaning into infrastructure and we're confident we can do this. We are that final leg. We're grabbing the baton now and we're going to get America across the finish line," Walgreens Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kevin Ban said.

Dr. Ban said the federal government purchased the vaccine from all four manufacturers, which means the vaccine will be free to anyone who wants it.

Walgreens will use its apps, and other means of communication to remind you when it's time to schedule the booster shot.

But for the general public, we're not expecting to get the first dose until spring, at the earliest.

