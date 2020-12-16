Louisville to ensure equitable vaccine access with creation of task force

The Fischer administration is creating a vaccine task force, hoping it is a beginning of a new chapter and maybe the final chapter of COVID-19.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The much-anticipated COVID-19 vaccine has been rolled out to major healthcare networks and Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and the Department of Public Health and Wellness are finalizing plans to get the general public vaccinated once more doses of the shot are available.

The vaccine distribution task force will have the same approach as the COVID testing task force created earlier this year. It will rely on state and local partnerships and will be made up of all the major stakeholders involved ranging from the medical community, pharmacies, science advisors and large Louisville employers.

One of the top priorities of the task force will be ensuring equal access and distribution of the vaccine to all communities.

“We really need to partner with community organizations to figure out what the barriers are to bringing testing and then also vaccines to specific groups and by partnering with those community organizations – we can overcome those barriers,” William Altman, a task force co-chair said.

The end goal of the task force will be to get as many people vaccinated as quickly and efficiently as possible.

