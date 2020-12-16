JCPS discusses plans for vaccinating staff, return to in-person learning

Pollio said every superintendent around the Commonwealth is asking if the COVID-19 vaccine would be mandatory.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — JCPS Superintendent, Dr. Marty Pollio, says he is hopeful that in-person classes could resume for some students by mid to late February. He specifically spoke about gradually bringing students into buildings, starting with the youngest learners, preschoolers to third grade.

He spoke to the school board at tonight's meeting about the latest information on the COVID-19 vaccine and how it pertains to schools.

Pollio says the million dollar question being asked by every superintendent in the state is 'will the vaccine be mandatory?'

As of right now, they cannot make it mandatory. Which is why the district is encouraging it. They are sending out a survey to all JCPS employees that they would like finished in the next three days, but needs to be completed by December 30th. This will give staff a chance to tell the district whether they will take the vaccine or not.

The presentation by Pollio also explained how JCPS is working with the health department on how to eventually roll out COVID-19 vaccines to district staff.

"When we saw the vaccines landing from UPS, I'm not going to lie I teared up, I was unprepared for how emotional I was going to get about it, but I did. I teared up," Emilie Blanton said.

Blanton, an English teacher at Southern High School says to her, getting the vaccine is not even a question.

"And what if my not being vaccinated causes one of their deaths?", she said. "Two short sticks in my arm to make sure that my students don't have that problem for the rest of their lives. sign me up."

Losing a life, or long-term side effects is not a risk she's willing to take. Blanton knows in a district of 120 schools and thousands of staff members, her one yes can't protect everyone.

"I worry that people will look at the vaccine and say no not for me,” she said.

If enough people do say yes, JCPS is already thinking about what's next.

"This is just talks at this point. We have done nothing to solidify this until we get more information," Pollio said.

That includes a drive through event, then 21-days later an event for the booster...and in the best case scenario they would open schools two weeks later for a select group of primary students.

They will repeat that cycle as many times as they need.

Pollio is hopeful that there is a possibility to get some people back in the building sometime in February, but once again, that is reliant on many other factors.

He reminded everyone during Tuesday night’s meeting of the announcement Beshear made Monday stating the Healthy at School orders will become mandatory on Jan. 4.

That includes providing meaningful virtual options that can't negatively impact students, and accommodating all educators who fall into that high-risk category, with virtual options.

