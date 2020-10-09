Floyd County extends face covering mandate

Floyd County announced it will extend its face-covering mandate for two more weeks.

Indiana is still dealing with high COVID-19 numbers and deaths related to the virus. Indiana has remained in stage 4.5 of reopening since the Fourth of July weekend.

To help stop the spread, Indiana has a face-covering mandate in place. Some individual counties also have similar mandates.

Thursday, Floyd County announced it will extend its face-covering mandate for two more weeks. County leaders said in a press release, it's to protect public health and simply save lives, restrictions must be extended to assist in the reduction of COVID-19 transmission.

The order will remain in effect for an additional 2 weeks. It's scheduled to expire on September 25, however, the order may be extended depending on pandemic conditions, Floyd County officials said.

Every individual while in Floyd County must wear a facial covering over their nose and mouth when they are at:

An indoor area open to the public including public transportation

A private indoor or outdoor area where a social distance of six (6) feet from individuals outside their households cannot be maintained

An outdoor public area where a social distance of six (6) feet from individuals outside their household cannot be maintained

An enclosed public space or place of business.

Exceptions to the policy include, but are not limited to:

Any child age two (2) or less

Any individual in respiratory distress

Any individual who is hearing impaired and needs to remove facial coverings to communicate

Any individual who has been advised, in writing, by a primary care provider that wearing a facial covering is detrimental to the individual’s health

Any individual who is unconscious, incapacitated, or otherwise unable to remove the facial covering without assistance

Any individual who is directed to remove a facial covering by a law enforcement officer

Any employee engaged in work where a face covering would be deemed a hazard by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA)

Any restaurant or bar customer while they are dining

Any individual not in an area open to the public and where a social distance of six (6) feet can be maintained from non-household members [Ex. A single person private office]

The intent of this order is to continue to provide a safe environment for all people in Floyd County, whether engaged in work, social, or everyday activities, by extending the use of facial coverings to prevent the spread of COVID-19.