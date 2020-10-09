Floyd County extends face covering mandate

Indiana is still dealing with high COVID-19 numbers and deaths related to the virus. Indiana has remained in stage 4.5 of reopening since the Fourth of July weekend.
To help stop the spread, Indiana has a face-covering mandate in place. Some individual counties also have similar mandates.
Thursday, Floyd County announced it will extend its face-covering mandate for two more weeks. County leaders said in a press release, it's to protect public health and simply save lives, restrictions must be extended to assist in the reduction of COVID-19 transmission.
The order will remain in effect for an additional 2 weeks. It's scheduled to expire on September 25, however, the order may be extended depending on pandemic conditions, Floyd County officials said.
Every individual while in Floyd County must wear a facial covering over their nose and mouth when they are at:
- An indoor area open to the public including public transportation
- A private indoor or outdoor area where a social distance of six (6) feet from individuals outside their households cannot be maintained
- An outdoor public area where a social distance of six (6) feet from individuals outside their household cannot be maintained
- An enclosed public space or place of business.
Exceptions to the policy include, but are not limited to:
- Any child age two (2) or less
- Any individual in respiratory distress
- Any individual who is hearing impaired and needs to remove facial coverings to communicate
- Any individual who has been advised, in writing, by a primary care provider that wearing a facial covering is detrimental to the individual’s health
- Any individual who is unconscious, incapacitated, or otherwise unable to remove the facial covering without assistance
- Any individual who is directed to remove a facial covering by a law enforcement officer
- Any employee engaged in work where a face covering would be deemed a hazard by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA)
- Any restaurant or bar customer while they are dining
- Any individual not in an area open to the public and where a social distance of six (6) feet can be maintained from non-household members [Ex. A single person private office]
The intent of this order is to continue to provide a safe environment for all people in Floyd County, whether engaged in work, social, or everyday activities, by extending the use of facial coverings to prevent the spread of COVID-19.