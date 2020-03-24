All Clarksville Parks and Recreation playgrounds are now closed until further notice due to the recent executive order by Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb.

However, all Clarksville Parks and trails remain open for public use. Wooded View Golf Course will also remain open.

Please also note that all Clarksville Parks restroom facilities are also closed until further notice, so residents should plan accordingly.

RELATED: State parks remain open as Indiana's DNR adjusts services, operations due to COVID-19 outbreak

RELATED: Floyd County officials work to reduce jail population amid coronavirus outbreak

RELATED: Holcomb orders all Hoosiers 'stay at home' as positive COVID-19 cases rise to 259

RELATED: Greater Clark Community Schools to feed students during COVID-19 shutdown

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.