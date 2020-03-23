CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — The Greater Clark Community Schools say they are working to feed students amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

The district is planning a large-scale meal distribution on Monday and the weeks ahead with daily and/or weekly dates of meal pick up at the following schools:

Pleasant Ridge Elementary (Charlestown)

New Washington Elementary (New Washington)

Parkwood Elementary (Clarksville)

Bob Hedge Park (Jeffersonville)

Mark Fetter Learning Center (Jeffersonville)

Each of the sites will be 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and drive-thru only.

The meals will be available to students and citizens 18 and under.

The district said they worked all weekend with employees and volunteers to package more than 10,000 breakfast and lunch meals.

GCCS says they plan to add Maple and Spring Hill Elementary Schools on March 30 as meal distribution sites.

Authorities will be on site to help with traffic needs.

