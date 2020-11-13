Archdiocese of Louisville recommends distanced learning for schools through reminder of 2020

In a letter sent to families, the Archdiocese recommends that NTI learning to be in place for schools due to a rise of COVID-19 cases in the area.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to a letter sent to Catholic School families, the Archdiocese of Louisville is recommending that schools should transition to distanced learning following Thanksgiving break due to a rise of COVID-19 cases in the area.

There had been a mixture of NTI learning, block scheduling and in-person classes at Louisville area Catholic Schools since the beginning of the school year.

Superintendent Leisa Schulz communicated some recommendations to school leaders about holiday precautions in place based upon continued consultation with the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness.

According to the letter, the Thanksgiving buffer recommendation was extended today from Monday, Nov. 30 through Friday, Dec. 18. Students will then return to in-person classes after the Christmas holiday break.

This expanded recommendation also includes a week of virtual instruction from Jan. 4-8.

Schools will be in session next week, November 16-20.

The letter goes on to say, these recommendations do not represent a system-wide decision or mandate, and some schools may elect to follow a different approach.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.