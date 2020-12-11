Louisville moms battle stage four lung cancer, look to raise awareness

November is lung cancer awareness month, and two non-smoker mothers want the community to realize the stigma is making their battle harder.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Rivalries are a funny thing, especially in the Louisville catholic school community. Sacred Heart and Assumption are about as fierce as they come.

A shared battle between two women is bringing them together, even though one is a Valkyrie and the other, a Rocket.

Elizabeth Campbell Moir was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer on May 16, 2019. Later that year on Dec. 18, Leah Lanham Phillips was also diagnosed with stage four metastatic lung cancer. Hers had already spread to her right lung, spine and pelvis.

Moir attended Sacred Heart, while Phillips went to Assumption.

"I think the underlying value of women are important, women are smart, and our faith, I think that is universal at both schools," said Phillips. "So, although we can laugh and tease about it, I don't judge."

Elizabeth is a mother of two. While at SHA, she was a star basketball player, lead by legendary Kentucky High School Hall of Fame Girl's basketball coach Donna Moir. Now, Donna Moir is Elizabeth's mother in law.

"Coach Moir has been great, and yes I still call her coach Moir," said Moir. "She's been phenomenal, she's been there with us through it all. We're really lucky."

Leah is a mother of three who taught at Assumption for ten years. She says one of the biggest challenges she faces when educating people about lung cancer is the stigma associated with the disease.

"It's shocking cause lung cancer carries this stigma that you did this to yourself, that was a choice you made," said Phillips. "Which, I have a hard time with because no other cancer comes with the stigma of you did this to yourself."

Both women want the community to remember that you never know what someone else is going through, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I know theres a lot of unrest over do we mask, do we not mask? Do we have to social distance?" said Phillips. "To me, masking is an easy thing. When I talk to people about it, I tell them they could be saving someone else's life."

"Everyone has something," said Moir. "Cancer, disease, death, COVID, everyone is truly dealing with something. But I wake up and I am grateful for each and everyday I have with my kids and I continuously tell myself how truly blessed we are."

►Contact reporter Hayley Minogue at hminogue@whas11.com. Follow her on Twitter and Facebook.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.