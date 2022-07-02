'That is a problem': Cooking fires, burn injuries focus of hospital, fire departments annual event

University of Louisville Health and Jefferson County Fire Service say it's imperative people understand how to prevent kitchen fires and burn injuries.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UofL Health and Jefferson County Fire Service are spreading awareness of burn injuries. This year's theme is "Burning Issues in the Kitchen."

They say it's imperative people understand how to prevent kitchen fires and burn injuries.

UofL Hospital is the only dedicated adult burn center in Kentucky, and each year, the medical team sees 300 to 350 patients from the tri-state area.

In 2021, Jefferson County Fire Service responded to more than 30,000 fire calls and more than 70,000 EMS calls about burns.

According to the American Red Cross, cooking fires are the leading cause of home fires and home fire injuries. Two out of three start at the range or stove.

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) says the leading cause of home cooking fires from 2014 through 2018 was equipment being left unattended. Other causes include the heat sources being too close to combustibles, misuse of material and failure to clean cooking area.

The NFPA also gave these tips for preventing home cooking fires:

If you are sleepy or have consumed alcohol, don’t use the stove or stovetop.

Stay in the kitchen while you are frying, grilling, boiling or broiling food.

Check food regularly, remain in the kitchen and use a timer.

Keep anything that can catch fire — oven mitts, wooden utensils, food packaging, towels or curtains — away from your stovetop.

