Jeffersonville Fire deputy chief dies after cancer battle

Bruce DeArk passed away following a four-year battle of colon cancer, according to the Jeffersonville Fire Department.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jeffersonville’s fire department is mourning the loss of their deputy chief.

Officials said 53-year-old Bruce DeArk died following a 4-year battle with stage 4 colon cancer. They believe the disease is attributed to hazards associated with firefighting.

Throughout his treatments, DeArk advocated for early warning cancer detection for firefighters.

He’s described as working tirelessly for not only the safety of Jeffersonville citizens but also his colleagues at the department.

DeArk has been with the department since 2001 and was appointed deputy chief in 2012.

“Bruce fought hard for over four years and never gave up until the end. Bruce passed peacefully in his home surrounded by his family and loved ones,” the fire department said in a letter.

DeArk was one of many firefighters who participated in WHAS11’s 2018 special “Battle After the Blaze”, discussing the alarming cancer rates linked to the profession.

Visitation and funeral information for DeArk have not yet been announced.

