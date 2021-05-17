Comedian Jeff Dunham coming to Louisville this July

The tour stop marks the first performance at KFC Yum! Center with no capacity limits.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Comedian Jeff Dunham is coming to Louisville this July in what will be the KFC Yum! Center's first touring event performance with 100% capacity since the COVID-19 pandemic started.

Dunham will perform at the Yum! Center as part of his "JEFF DUNHAM: SERIOUSLY!?" tour July 14, bringing back his favorite characters after the pandemic put live shows on hold.

The performance, scheduled after Beshear said the state will lift capacity and mask limits, will be the Yum! Center's first with eased restrictions. People who are fully vaccinated do not have to wear a mask nor social distance. The venue will still have cashless sells, plexiglass barriers and sanitation areas. Workers will also clean touchpoints before, during and after the event.

Since restrictions eased earlier this year, the Yum! Center has hosted comedy tours and live performances will limited capacity. Several performers have announced tour stops in late 2021 or 2022 that will have 100% capacity.

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Saturday, May 22 at 10 a.m. at the KFC Yum! Center box office or on Ticketmaster.com.

