KFC Yum! Center to operate at full capacity starting June 11

The KFC Yum! Center also said it will immediately follow the updated guidance on masks from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Kentucky leaders. Those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will not be required to wear a facial covering or physically distance in most settings.

Read the full statement from the KFC Yum! Center below:

Effective immediately, the KFC Yum! Center will follow updated CDC and Commonwealth of Kentucky Guidelines that allow those fully vaccinated against Covid-19 to go without wearing a face covering or physically distancing in most settings. Certain artists and events may require masks and physical distancing; therefore, specific Covid-19 policies may be adjusted and will be announced prior to each event.

In line with Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear’s increase in capacity limits, the KFC Yum! Center will move to 75% capacity on May 29th and 100% capacity on June 11th.

The venue will continue to follow many of its VenueShield protocols including sanitizing before, during and after events especially touchpoints, clear bag requirements, cashless sales and plexiglass barriers at points of sale.

