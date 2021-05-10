Dan + Shay tour stops in Louisville this September

All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Grammy Award-winning duo Dan + Shay are going back on the road, continuing their first headline arena tour this fall.

Dan + Shay The (Arena) Tour first started in March 2020 with the duo playing three sold-out shows before postponing due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They announced they will continue their tour Sept. 9, with a stop at KFC Yum! Center scheduled for Sept. 23.

The duo won their third consecutive Grammy for Best County Duo/Group Performance in March before winning Duo of the Year at the ACM Awards in April. The two are also Blake Shelton's "Battle Advisors" for the 20th season of NBC's The Voice.

Alternative group The Band CAMINO and Grammy nominated singer-songwriter Ingrid Andress will join as special guests.

All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date. Tickets priced at $20, $39.50, $59.50 and $79.50 are on sale now at the KFC Yum! Center box office and ticketmaster.com.

