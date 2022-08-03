Construction issues delay opening of one JCPS school, officials say

Inspectors said the biggest issue was the new school building's incomplete roof.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One Jefferson County Public School won't open in time for the new school year after failing to pass a building inspection, officials say.

Students and staff who were planning to start the 2023-2024 school year at the new Wilkerson Elementary School are now being told the new school won't be open in time by August 10.

For the time being, JCPS plans to reopen Watson Lane Elementary, which closed last school year, as a temporary space for learning.

"This is extremely disheartening," JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio said in a press release.

The new building failed to pass a Louisville Metro government building inspection on Tuesday. Inspectors determined the construction was incomplete and not far enough along to allow occupancy.

The biggest issue was the building's incomplete roof.

According to JCPS, the project's general contractor, Marrillia Design and Construction, informed school officials the new building would be completed in time before the first day of classes.

"The contractor assured us that the building would be completed on time," Pollio said. "I apologize to the Wilkerson families for this unacceptable pause in their excitement about moving into a new building."

The new Wilkerson school building is being built on a piece of JCPS-owned land directly behind the old Wilkerson Elementary School, which was recently torn down.

JCPS officials hope the $17 million construction will be completed, and pass inspections, in a matter of weeks.

Wilkerson families will be updated by JCPS on the arrangements being made for students. District transportation leaders are reworking bus routes to accommodate all students, especially those who planned to walk to the new school.

