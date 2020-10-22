JCPS breaks ground on new school in South Louisville

Both Wilkerson Elementary School and Watson Lane Elementary students will attend class in the new building.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — JCPS broke ground on a new building Thursday that will eventually house students in South Louisville.

Both Wilkerson Elementary School and Watson Lane Elementary students will attend class in the new building.



Superintendent Doctor Marty Pollio said those schools are considered to be "end of life", which is why the new school in the Dixie Highway Corridor is being built.



This will be the first school to be built in South Louisville since 1998.



Dr. Pollio said the current Wilkerson and Watson Lane buildings do not allow for good social distancing and have bad air quality.

