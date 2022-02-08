Protesters push back against JCPS mask policy

Before the district's meeting Tuesday evening, parents rallied outside the VanHoose Education Center saying masking should be optional.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nearly 100 people showed up outside of Jefferson County Public Schools headquarters to protest the district’s mask policy.

Under the district’s COVID-19 policy, whenever Jefferson County’s community level reaches “red,” JCPS will have universal masking.

Protesters believe that masking should be optional.

“You can’t see the person, the person’s expressions and I think the parents are the best person to decide whether the child needs a mask,” Frank Simon, a protester said.

The JCPS Board approved their COVID-19 guidance for this school year in July.

It is in line with CDC guidance recommending everyone wear masks indoors in public when COVID-19 levels are high.

The first day of school for JCPS students is Aug. 10.

