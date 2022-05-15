Watson Lane Elementary community prepares to say goodbye as closure nears

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools will end for summer vacation soon but for one elementary school, they are saying their final goodbye.
For more than 60 years, Watson Lane Elementary has served southwest Louisville.
The district held a special barbecue and a goodbye party with current and former students and the community on Saturday. Many got a chance to play games, share stories and walk the halls one last time.
Watson Lane opened in 1956 and will close at the end of the school year.
The current Watson Lane and Wilkerson Elementary were considered to be “end of life.” Both buildings didn’t allow for good social distancing and had bad air quality.
Students from both schools will attend the new facility which is expected to open sometime before the 2022-2023 school year next to the current Wilkerson Elementary building. That school has yet to be named.
