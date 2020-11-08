Parents push for in-person Catholic school classes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some parents in Louisville are pushing the archdiocese to ignore Gov. Andy Beshear's recommendation to postpone in-person classes. They want to see classes resume as planned and have launched a petition getting some support on the topic



WHAS11 Abby Lutz spoke with the parent who created the petition and he says Governor Andy Beshear's recommendation to postpone in-person classes isn't fair to students, parents, or schools that have been working for months to create a safe environment for kids to come back to.



The Archdiocese of Louisville is expected to announce a decision Wednesday on this topic.