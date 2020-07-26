Getting you back to school: Kentucky school districts' reopening plans for the fall

KENTUCKY, USA — Many of you have questions about getting your students back to school and what precautions will be taken to keep them healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic. As districts make plans for the upcoming school year, we will be reaching out to them for answers to keep you informed.
Adair County Schools
- Start date: August 24
- Classroom setup: in-person classes and virtual learning
- Schedule: School calendar
- COVID-19 precautions: Symptom and temperature checks for everyone entering the building; face coverings for staff and students will be required at all times, social distancing at 6 feet apart is mandatory and students and staff will wash hands with more frequency.
- To read the full plan, CLICK HERE
Anchorage Public School
- Start date: August 12
- Classroom setup: in-person classes and virtual learning.
- Schedule: School calendar
- COVID-19 precautions: Face coverings for staff and students in common areas, the majority of the school day students may forgo wearing a mask as long as social distancing practices are in place and students and staff will wash hands with more frequency.
- To read the full plan, CLICK HERE
Bardstown City School
- Start date: August 24
- Classroom setup: in-person classes and virtual learning
- Schedule: School calendar
- COVID-19 precautions: Symptom and temperature checks for everyone entering the building; face coverings for staff and students will be required at all times, social distancing at 6 feet apart is mandatory and students and staff will wash hands with more frequency.
- To read the full plan, CLICK HERE
Breckinridge County Schools
- Start date: August 12
- Classroom setup: in-person classes and virtual learning
- Schedule: School calendar
- COVID-19 precautions: Symptom and temperature checks for everyone entering the building; face coverings for staff and students will be required at all times, social distancing at 6 feet apart is mandatory and students and staff will wash hands with more frequency.
- To read the full plan, CLICK HERE
Bullitt County Schools
- Start date: August 26
- Classroom setup: in-person classes and virtual learning
- Schedule: School calendar
- COVID-19 precautions: Self symptom and temperature checks for everyone entering the building; face coverings for staff and students will be required at all times, social distancing at 6 feet apart is mandatory and students and staff will wash hands with more frequency.
- To read the full plan, CLICK HERE
Campbellsville Independent Schools
- Start date: August 26
- Classroom setup: in-person classes and virtual learning
- Schedule: School calendar
- COVID-19 precautions: Symptom and temperature checks for everyone entering the building; face coverings for staff and students will be required at all times, social distancing at 6 feet apart is mandatory, reduced class sizes and students and staff will wash hands with more frequency.
- To read the full plan, CLICK HERE
Carroll County Schools
- Start date: August 26
- Classroom setup: in-person classes and virtual learning. Virtual Learning for first nine weeks of school.
- Schedule: School calendar
- COVID-19 precautions: Symptom and temperature checks for everyone entering the building, face coverings for staff and students will be required at all times, social distancing at 6 feet apart is mandatory, sizes and students and staff will wash hands with more frequency.
- To read the full plan, CLICK HERE
Grayson County Schools
- Start date: August 10
- Classroom setup: in-person classes and virtual learning on A/B schedule. Students will go to school two days a week, remote two days a week and Fridays will all be remote.
- Schedule: Revised school calendar to released in the coming week.
- COVID-19 precautions: Symptom and temperature checks for everyone entering the building, face coverings for staff at all times, social distancing at 6 feet apart is mandatory, sizes and students and staff will wash hands with more frequency.
- To read the full plan, CLICK HERE
Hardin County Schools
- Start date: August 24
- Classroom setup: in-person classes and virtual learning. Virtual Learning for first nine weeks of school.
- Schedule: School calendar
- COVID-19 precautions: Symptom and temperature checks for everyone entering the building, face coverings for staff and students required during transitions and in classrooms when appropriate is not possible, social distancing at 6 feet apart is mandatory, sizes and students and staff will wash hands with more frequency.
- To read the full plan, CLICK HERE
Jefferson County Public Schools
- Start date: August 25
- Classroom setup: Virtual learning through NTI 2.0 reassess at the end of September.
- Schedule: School calendar
- COVID-19 precautions: Symptom and temperature checks for everyone entering the building, face coverings for staff and students required at all times, social distancing at 6 feet apart is mandatory, sizes and students and staff will wash hands with more frequency.
- To read the full plan, CLICK HERE
LaRue County Schools
- Start date: August 24
- Classroom setup: in-person classes on hybrid model and virtual learning. Grades K-8 will attend school in-person five days a week. Grades 9-12 will alternate between days on in-person classes
- Schedule: School calendar
- COVID-19 precautions: Symptom and temperature checks for everyone entering the building, face coverings for staff and students while moving throughout building, social distancing at 6 feet apart is mandatory, sizes and students and staff will wash hands with more frequency.
- To read the full plan, CLICK HERE
Oldham County Schools
- Start date: August 12 (Superintendent recommends later start moved to August 24)
- Classroom setup: in-person classes and virtual learning.
- Schedule: School calendar
- COVID-19 precautions: Symptom and temperature checks for everyone entering the building, face coverings for staff and students required at all times, social distancing at 6 feet apart is mandatory, and students and staff will wash hands with more frequency.
- To read the full plan, CLICK HERE
Shelby County Schools
- Start date: August 31
- Classroom setup: in-person classes and virtual learning
- Schedule: School calendar
- COVID-19 precautions: Symptom and temperature checks for everyone entering the building, face coverings for staff and students required at all times, social distancing at 6 feet apart is mandatory, sizes and students and staff will wash hands with more frequency.
- To read the full plan, CLICK HERE
