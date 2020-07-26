Getting you back to school: Kentucky school districts' reopening plans for the fall

Many of you have questions about getting your students back to school and what precautions will be taken to keep them healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

KENTUCKY, USA — Many of you have questions about getting your students back to school and what precautions will be taken to keep them healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic. As districts make plans for the upcoming school year, we will be reaching out to them for answers to keep you informed.

In June, the Kentucky Department of Education and COVID-19 response team released the #HealthyAtSchool intuitive.

The 24-page document details what respective school districts should check for while reopening schools in the fall. Checks include maintaining social distancing, monitoring temperature and symptoms of students and wearing a mask while having face-to-face instruction.

Adair County Schools

Start date: August 24

Classroom setup: in-person classes and virtual learning

Schedule: School calendar

COVID-19 precautions: Symptom and temperature checks for everyone entering the building; face coverings for staff and students will be required at all times, social distancing at 6 feet apart is mandatory and students and staff will wash hands with more frequency.

Anchorage Public School

Start date: August 12

Classroom setup: in-person classes and virtual learning.

Schedule: School calendar

COVID-19 precautions: Face coverings for staff and students in common areas, the majority of the school day students may forgo wearing a mask as long as social distancing practices are in place and students and staff will wash hands with more frequency.

Bardstown City School

Start date: August 24

Classroom setup: in-person classes and virtual learning

Schedule: School calendar

COVID-19 precautions: Symptom and temperature checks for everyone entering the building; face coverings for staff and students will be required at all times, social distancing at 6 feet apart is mandatory and students and staff will wash hands with more frequency.

Breckinridge County Schools

Start date: August 12

Classroom setup: in-person classes and virtual learning

Schedule: School calendar

COVID-19 precautions: Symptom and temperature checks for everyone entering the building; face coverings for staff and students will be required at all times, social distancing at 6 feet apart is mandatory and students and staff will wash hands with more frequency.

Bullitt County Schools

Start date: August 26

Classroom setup: in-person classes and virtual learning

Schedule: School calendar

COVID-19 precautions: Self symptom and temperature checks for everyone entering the building; face coverings for staff and students will be required at all times, social distancing at 6 feet apart is mandatory and students and staff will wash hands with more frequency.

Campbellsville Independent Schools

Start date: August 26

Classroom setup: in-person classes and virtual learning

Schedule: School calendar

COVID-19 precautions: Symptom and temperature checks for everyone entering the building; face coverings for staff and students will be required at all times, social distancing at 6 feet apart is mandatory, reduced class sizes and students and staff will wash hands with more frequency.

Carroll County Schools

Start date: August 26

Classroom setup: in-person classes and virtual learning. Virtual Learning for first nine weeks of school.

Schedule: School calendar

COVID-19 precautions: Symptom and temperature checks for everyone entering the building, face coverings for staff and students will be required at all times, social distancing at 6 feet apart is mandatory, sizes and students and staff will wash hands with more frequency.

Grayson County Schools

Start date: August 10

Classroom setup: in-person classes and virtual learning on A/B schedule. Students will go to school two days a week, remote two days a week and Fridays will all be remote.

Schedule: Revised school calendar to released in the coming week.

COVID-19 precautions: Symptom and temperature checks for everyone entering the building, face coverings for staff at all times, social distancing at 6 feet apart is mandatory, sizes and students and staff will wash hands with more frequency.

Hardin County Schools

Start date: August 24

Classroom setup: in-person classes and virtual learning. Virtual Learning for first nine weeks of school.

Schedule: School calendar

COVID-19 precautions: Symptom and temperature checks for everyone entering the building, face coverings for staff and students required during transitions and in classrooms when appropriate is not possible, social distancing at 6 feet apart is mandatory, sizes and students and staff will wash hands with more frequency.

Jefferson County Public Schools

Start date: August 25

Classroom setup: Virtual learning through NTI 2.0 reassess at the end of September.

Schedule: School calendar

COVID-19 precautions: Symptom and temperature checks for everyone entering the building, face coverings for staff and students required at all times, social distancing at 6 feet apart is mandatory, sizes and students and staff will wash hands with more frequency.

LaRue County Schools

Start date: August 24

Classroom setup: in-person classes on hybrid model and virtual learning. Grades K-8 will attend school in-person five days a week. Grades 9-12 will alternate between days on in-person classes

Schedule: School calendar

COVID-19 precautions: Symptom and temperature checks for everyone entering the building, face coverings for staff and students while moving throughout building, social distancing at 6 feet apart is mandatory, sizes and students and staff will wash hands with more frequency.

Oldham County Schools

Start date: August 12 (Superintendent recommends later start moved to August 24)

Classroom setup: in-person classes and virtual learning.

Schedule: School calendar

COVID-19 precautions: Symptom and temperature checks for everyone entering the building, face coverings for staff and students required at all times, social distancing at 6 feet apart is mandatory, and students and staff will wash hands with more frequency.

Shelby County Schools

Start date: August 31

Classroom setup: in-person classes and virtual learning

Schedule: School calendar

COVID-19 precautions: Symptom and temperature checks for everyone entering the building, face coverings for staff and students required at all times, social distancing at 6 feet apart is mandatory, sizes and students and staff will wash hands with more frequency.

