Oldham County schools returning to full in-person classes

The school system, originally on an A/B hybrid schedule, intends to return to full in-person instruction on April 12.

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — According to a letter sent to parents from Superintendent Greg Schultz, Oldham County schools are returning to full-time in-person instruction.

The announcement comes as the county has seen a "substantial decrease" in the seven day average of COVID-19 cases. Originally, the school intended to stay on an A/B hybrid schedule through spring break.

The change to full-time in-person classes begins April 12.

Schultz says the full reopening plan was endorsed by the Oldham Co. Health Department, and the school system will continue to adhere to Kentucky's Health at School Guidelines.

Students in the virtual learning academy at the school may continue the program through the end of the school year.

