Parents protest proposed Nelson County School merger; ask board to oust superintendent

The Nelson County School Board is considering merging the four existing grade schools. Some parents support it, others strongly disagree.

BOSTON, Ky. — The Nelson County School district is considering a merger.

In which, it would take the four existing grade schools (Bloomfield, Old Kentucky Home, New Haven, and Boston) and couple them with the two existing high schools (Nelson County High and Thomas Nelson High).

Parents at the Tuesday night board meeting had a lot to say – with some supporting the move.

One mother hoped it would mean more resources for her son who'd had a difficult year.

"He wasn't challenged," she said. "He didn't have something that he was passionate about."

But many others, often from Bloomfield, strongly disagreed with the proposal.

Bloomfield Mayor Chris Dudgeon argued to the packed gymnasium that there's a disparity between the schools; what's better for some could be worse for others.

"I feel sorry that this district, for years, has left New Haven in the position that it's been in and not funded you the way it should have. And the same thing for Boston, you haven't been given those opportunities But Bloomfield? We have all those opportunities and more."

Amanda Deaton, a Bloomfield mother and local attorney said, "I think it will be devastating to the local economies, I think it will hinder our children's ability to be involved in our local communities, I think overall it's a poor plan."

Some point the finger to superintendent Wes Bradley.

The board is currently investigating a grievance filed against him by principal Randy Adams, who wrote in his resignation letter that the superintendent acted "unprofessionally and unethically."

In Tuesday night's meeting, Deaton asked the board to find a new superintendent when Bradley's contract is up.

As for the merger, it's not a done deal yet.