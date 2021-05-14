Four JCPS seniors receive employee-sponsored scholarships

Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio traveled across the county Friday to surprise four high school seniors with scholarships.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Holding a check reminiscent of Publishers Clearing House commercials, Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio traveled across the county Friday to surprise four high school seniors.

Each student, greeted outside their house, received a check ranging from $5,600 to $22,000 to help pay for post-secondary education. The money was donated by JCPS employees as part of the Employee-Sponsored Student Scholarship Fund.

Central High School senior Cheyla Tabares Cuesta was surprised at her home in the Highview neighborhood Friday morning, never expecting to see her superintendent outside with a gaggle of reporters and staff.

Cuesta said she moved to Louisville from Cuba five years ago, and was planning to go to Bellarmine with the hopes of becoming a cardiologist. She said she had been trying to navigate how she would pay for college for the past year.

"I have been working on scholarships since August last year," Cuesta said. "This is really important as well to cover everything and not have to worry for the next four years."

Marion C. Moore senior LeAnn Rivera and duPont Manual student Yacine Diop were also greeted with huge checks at their homes.

Jordan Haskins received the largest scholarship. He said he plans to get a degree in secondary education at Lindsey Wilson College so he can teach math at his soon-to-be alma mater, Waggener High School.

"I was speechless. I walked out the door and couldn't believe it," Haskins said. "I was very happy about it. It was surreal, I didn't know what to say."

The event has become an annual tradition for Pollio, and he hasn't let COVID-19 restrictions dampen their joy. This is the second consecutive year Pollio has surprised students at their homes instead of inside their classrooms, adding more shock to an already exciting event.

