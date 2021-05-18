LaRue County ends school year early due to bus driver shortage

The school board voted Monday to end school for students on Friday, May 21 and use four banked instructional days to close out the year.

HODGENVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky school district is ending the school year early due to a shortage of bus drivers.

LaRue County Schools announced Monday that the school board voted to use four "banked instructional days" and end the school year on Friday, May 21. School leaders said they made the decision to avoid transportation issues the following week.

"We are currently at risk of not having enough drivers the last week of school due to many unforeseen circumstances," LaRue County Schools posted on its Facebook page.

The post said if the board had not voted to use the banked days, the district would have to move to NTI to finish the school year. Since students were returning their laptops this week, schools would have to give out "countless" paper packets of work in order to finish out the year.

The district said the decision to use the banked days would lead to a "minimal loss of instruction." School leaders will be in contact with families to communicate any other changes.

If you're interested in applying for a bus driver position in LaRue County for next school year, you can find more information here.

The bus driver shortage isn't unique to LaRue County - and it was an issue even before the COVID-19 pandemic. Nearly 80% of school transportation professionals surveyed by HopSkipDrive said a driver shortage was affecting their schools.

Several other school districts in Kentuckiana are currently hiring bus drivers and monitors. Here are a few openings:

