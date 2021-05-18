Oldham County Board to appoint Dr. Jason Radford as next superintendent

Radford has a lengthy background in education and currently serves as assistant superintendent for Boone County Schools.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Oldham County School Board has found its next superintendent to lead the district.

Officials voted Tuesday night to appoint Dr. Jason Radford for the top post.

Radford is currently the assistant superintendent with Boone County Schools and has held various roles in the education sector including National School Leadership Coach and the district manager for the Kentucky Department of Education.

He has also held role as a teacher, assistant principal and high school principal.

Radford will replace Greg Schultz who is retiring on June 30 after spending 5 years as the district’s superintendent and 31 years in education.