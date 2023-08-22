Louisville congressman calls on Department of Education to help JCPS with busing issues

"I'm exploring every possible solution to make sure this never happens again."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky congressman wants the Department of Education to help Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) with the district's busing issues, which have stained the start of the new school year.

Congressman Morgan McGarvey (D-3) said he sent a letter to the department asking if there were any available grants, funding or other resources to address bus driver shortages.

McGarvey said, like many JCPS parents, he sent his son on a bus for his first day at a new school on Wednesday, Aug. 9. The congressman said his son didn't get back home until after dinner, adding "some kids didn't get picked up at all."

"This isn't normally a federal issue," McGarvey wrote. "But I'm asking the Department of Education to provide our community with additional resources to help alleviate the shortage of bus drivers and provide extra relief for the drivers who are working hard to take out kids to and from school. While Congress doesn't -- and shouldn't -- control Jefferson County bus routes, I'm exploring every possible solution to make sure this never happens again."

JCPS experienced a disastrous first day of school with unprecedented bus delays districtwide. The last students were reportedly dropped off at their homes just before 10 p.m.

The school district, which is the largest in Kentucky, then canceled classes for several days before some students were able to return to school on Aug. 18.

Every JCPS student is now back in school with some short-term busing solutions being implemented.

