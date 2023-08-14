JCPS' short-term actions to address bus issues before school begins again; What we know

“My team and I should have listened to you when your union leadership told us our transportation plan had holes in it," Superintendent Marty Pollio said.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) continues to address issues within its transportation system after unprecedented back-to-school bus delays.

On Saturday, Aug. 12, Superintendent Marty Pollio sent a letter to bus drivers with details about ways the district plans to fix the problem. Many of the actions came up through talks with JCPS bus drivers.

"Your fellow drivers shared some excellent ideas that I’m asking our transportation team to implement as we get back to work," he said.

In the letter, Pollio thanked drivers for their hard work and acknowledged the frustrations many drivers felt after the busing fiasco.

“After meeting with some of your fellow drivers yesterday, I better understand what you experienced on Wednesday,” Pollio said. “My team and I should have listened to you when your union leadership told us our transportation plan had holes in it that needed attention before school started. For that, I apologize.”

Pollio has made it clear what happened was not the fault of the bus drivers and has frequently accepted responsibility.

The superintendent said while district officials can’t address the larger issue of long routes that crisscross Jefferson County, they can still take immediate, short-term actions.

Here’s what short-term actions JCPS plans to take:

Have JCPS vans and drivers available to take elementary students home or back to school when they don’t have an adult waiting at a stop. Pollio said this will allow drivers to continue their routes without having to return to the original school.

Have an extra bus or van at depots to take home students on late arriving buses so all other depot buses can continue their routes without waiting for one or two final buses to arrive.

Have an additional JCPS staff member with a cell phone and GPS onboard buses with the longest, most challenging routes to help with directions and communicate with schools and bus compounds when there are delays.

Ensure every child is correctly tagged for their school and morning/afternoon buses.

Reduce the length of routes with lots of stops, starting with afternoon runs.

“I pledge that my team and I will listen to you as we move forward,” he added. “I appreciate your dedication to our kids, families and school district. We couldn’t operate without you. Now let’s work together to get our students back in the classroom.”

The district plans to have students return to school sometime later this week.

