'I'm proud of our staff': All JCPS buses clear at 7:48 p.m. Monday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — All Jefferson County Public School buses were cleared at 7:48 p.m. on Monday.
Monday was the first day elementary, middle and high school students rode the bus since Aug. 9.
“We were glad to see our high students back in classes today,” Superintendent Marty Pollio said. "I'm proud of our staff who hustled to make sure every child safely arrived at school and got to their bus stops home. While there were some hiccups, just as there are during the first week of school each year, I’m proud of the dedication of our JCPS team. We also want to again thank our families for their continuing patience as we work through these transportation issues.”
The district implemented several short-term changes, including contracting 20 more buses and drivers from Miller Transportation, adding more employees to the 485-RIDE hotline, increasing staff at bus compounds and getting vehicles to take kids home who were on the wrong bus.
