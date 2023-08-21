'I'm proud of our staff': All JCPS buses clear at 7:48 p.m. Monday

“We were glad to see our high students back in classes today,” Superintendent Marty Pollio said. "I'm proud of our staff who hustled to make sure every child safely arrived at school and got to their bus stops home. While there were some hiccups, just as there are during the first week of school each year, I’m proud of the dedication of our JCPS team. We also want to again thank our families for their continuing patience as we work through these transportation issues.”