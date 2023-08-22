JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio drove students home on Monday

School officials confirmed with WHAS11 that Dr. Pollio drove a JCPS van to complete student drop-offs on Monday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — JCPS transportation issues have plagued the district in the 2023-2024 school year.

WHAS11 has received reports of late pick-ups, late drop-offs, and students entirely missing their rides every day since the year started.

School officials announced during the week off to attempt and fix issues, some JCPS staff members would be driving vans to cover mistakes during routes.

Monday, a parent reached out to tell WHAS11 that they saw Dr. Marty Pollio driving one of those vans. Tuesday, JCPS staff confirmed the woman's claim.

WHAS11 Reporter Hayley Minogue contacted the JCPS communications team to ask if Pollio drove a route, and if so, how many students he helped.

Mark Hebert, JCPS Communications Manager, responded by saying, "Dr. Pollio took a JCPS vehicle to deliver a total of four students from two schools home yesterday afternoon."

JCPS school officials reported all buses were clear at 7:48 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 21.

