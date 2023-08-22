JCPS' bus tracking app now available for download; here's how you can track your students' bus

Parents can now track their child's bus with a new app provided by the district.

JCPS now has an app parents can use to track their students’ buses.

The app comes following a transportation disruption the district faced that led to a chaotic first day, canceled classes and a staggered return.

The district is still sorting out issues but has implemented short-term solutions including reducing the length of routes with lots of stops, especially during afternoon runs.

How can parents track buses?

JCPS has the Edulog Parent Portal app to provide information about the student’s bus ride. They said it will allow parents to see real-time information on the bus's location and when it's estimated to arrive.

How do you download the app?

JCPS said it is available in the Apple and Android stores. You can also visit their website to download the app using a QR code located there. The district even had a tutorial for those who aren’t tech savvy.

When you download the app, you must enter a registration code assigned by the district. They don’t want that information shared as it pertains to specific JCPS buses.

Next, head to the “district” tab and tap the plus sign in the top right to add the code. When it’s accepted, you’ll see JCPS and the number of buses you may be following.

Tap the slide button to activate one or more buses. Then tap on “My Buses” in the main menu. Families can scroll to each bus by swiping the vehicle box. Tap on the plus sign to add an Alert Zone.

There, you have to enter an address or move the map, name the alert zone, add a time frame, adjust the radius with the slide button and then hit save.

JCPS said once the buses have been added and alert zones created, you will see those on the home screen.

The home screen also shows an inbox where you can view messages and notifications.

Location of buses can be seen by hitting the bus in the “My Buses” tab.

Notifications are sent when a GPS ping from your bus occurs within the notification zone.

JCPS explains the school bus sends regular GPS pings to the app database in the cloud every 15 to 20 seconds. However, they do say disruptions can occur.

JCPS said the app also has instructions in Spanish.

For now, they are using a lite version of the app but plan to roll out a more “robust” version in the future.

“We believe the Edulog Parent Portal Lite app will provide you with crucial information about your student’s bus route, offering you peace of mind,” the district said.

