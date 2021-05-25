JCPS Board unanimously approves requests for supplemental year

Kindergarten to 12th grade students can use next year to retake or supplement any classes they have already taken, if approved by the district.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More than 700 students in Kentucky’s largest school district will have a chance to re-do parts or all last school year.

The Jefferson County Public School Board voted unanimously to approve requests from 777 students to have a supplemental year.

The district says those students will have the opportunity to change their mind.

Gov. Andy Beshear signed off on Senate Bill 128 in April which states students in kindergarten to 12th grade students can use next year to retake or supplement any classes they have already taken, if approved by the district.