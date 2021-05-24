28 new teachers sign JCPS contract after graduating from Louisville Teacher Residency

The program was started as a collaboration between JCPS and the University of Louisville to recruit and train more teachers of color for JCPS schools.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Graduates of the new Louisville Teacher Residency program signed their first contracts to teach in Jefferson County Public Schools Monday.

JCPS said 28 students received their Master of the Arts in Teaching degree after finishing the program. Of the 28 graduates, 21 are teachers of color.

The program was started as a collaboration between JCPS and the University of Louisville to recruit and train more teachers of color for JCPS schools. Students of color make up around 60% of JCPS' enrollment.

The students participating in the program received a reduced tuition rate, a $3,000 stipend and were paired with a mentoring teacher from JCPS. The accelerated degree program requires students to teach four days a week with instruction from UofL professors on the fifth day.

After completing their master's degree in one year, all teachers agreed to teach in a JCPS Accelerated Improvement School or school approved by the district for five years.

"We are committed to recruiting, training and retaining more teachers of color," said JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio. "The Louisville Teacher Residency program is a key piece in our equity effort, putting more teachers in classrooms who look like our students."

The program's graduates range in age from 23 to 60. For many, teaching will be their second or third career.

Jamaia Daugherty, 23, was one of the youngest graduates. She said she jumped on the opportunity to finish her master's degree in one year when the program was presented.

"I’m so glad I did the residency program," Daugherty said. "There is no other teaching program in the state that prepares you to provide an equitable education to a diverse group of students like this one does."

Individuals interested in the program must have a bachelor's degree and at least a 2.75 GPA. JCPS said participants do not have to be a minority to apply, but said the district is prioritizing candidates in high-need areas, including minority representation and math or science teachers.

