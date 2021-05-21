Justice Fest celebrates JCPS student-led projects

The school district has been working with Justice Now, to help make education more meaningful and relevant to the students of today.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Students in the JCPS Justice Now program are turning the community into their classroom.

Since January, the school district has been working with Justice Now, to help make education more meaningful and relevant to the students of today.

"We strive for students being the change and this is the change we’re seeing," NyRee Clayton-Taylor, cofounder of Justice Now, said.

On Saturday, students from 3rd-12th grade will be showcasing their community driven projects at the Justice Fest.

They will be pitching their projects that focus on the acceptance and equal rights of all people, environmental justice, educational justice and community investment and disinvestment.

"I think they’re the ones they’ve been waiting for. And to quote NyRee they’re not just our future, they’re our now," Matthew Kaufmann, cofounder of Justice Now, said.

"It was a whole community effort. It was parents, it was community leaders and school leaders in this process to help these presentations come to life," Clayton-Taylor said.

With the help of community partners like the Kentucky Derby Festival, the students can explain and present their projects that address issues like homelessness, trash disposal concerns, inclusiveness and history will be talked about.

"We’re empowering kids to be today’s young entrepreneurs, today’s non-profit leaders, today’s lobbyist and tomorrow’s legislators," Kaufmann said.

"That’s what our students are doing. They see a need and they’re filling it. Instead of complaining they’re filling the need," Clayton-Taylor said.

Watch the live stream on Youtube May 22 at 9 a.m. here.

Find more information on Justice Now here.

