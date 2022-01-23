JCPS: Return to in-person learning starting Monday, administrators announce

The district announced Sunday afternoon that all JCPS students would return to in-person learning this week.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) has announced that students will be returning to in-person learning next week.

School officials said that the number of staff absences at the district's schools has gone down in the past few days.

"We believe there are now enough staff members, substitute teachers, bus drivers and other staff available to safely reopen our school buildings," the letter to parents said.

The district had previously moved to non-traditional instruction (NTI) on Jan. 11 due to staffing shortages amid the omicron variant surge in Jefferson County.

NTI was extended through Jan. 21 to give students and staff time to complete their quarantines.

According to Kentucky state law, school districts are given a total of 10 NTI days during the school year.

Pollio said the JCPS has already used eight of those days so far.

The district still has 10 remote learning days available. These, unlike NTI days, can be used to target specific schools, grade levels or classrooms.

RELATED VIDEO:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.