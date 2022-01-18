JCPS Board votes to keep district's quarantine policies

Board members held a special meeting Tuesday night, rejecting the state's relaxed guidance that would have reduced quarantine times.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools current COVID-19 guidance will remain the same.

Board members held a special meeting Tuesday night, rejecting the relaxed proposal that would reduce quarantine times.

The state’s updated guidance does not require contact tracing or quarantines for schools with universal masking.

Currently, JCPS said students who test positive for the virus or considered close contacts will have to quarantine and must stay home from school unless fully vaccinated or take part in their “Test to Stay” program.

The JCPS Board also granted Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio to use remote instruction days approved by state lawmakers.

Those ten remote days aren’t like the approved Non-Traditional Instruction (NTI) days. They are targeted days that can be used for individual schools, grades or classrooms.

JCPS is on another week of NTI because of staffing shortages and those in quarantine.

A decision regarding next week's classes have not been determined yet.

