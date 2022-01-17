JCPS extends NTI for another week due to staffing shortages

According to district officials, students will continue to learn virtually through Friday, Jan. 21 due to staffing shortages.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) will continue with non-traditional instruction (NTI) for the rest of the week.

Students were off Monday, Jan. 17 due to the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday and were expected to return to the classroom as early as Tuesday, but the district did not have enough staff members to safely return to the classroom, according to an email sent to JCPS families Monday afternoon.

NTI will be extended for JCPS students from Jan. 18 to Jan. 21, 2022, with the plan to return to in-person instruction on Monday, Jan. 24.

Curbside meal pick-up will be available on Tuesday, Jan. 18 and Thursday, Jan. 20 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at more than 100 schools. Click here for a list of pick-up locations.

"We understand that continuing NTI may inconvenience you and your family, but we believe this is the best decision, at this time, to ensure our students receive the best instruction possible in a safe environment," the district said in a statement.

JCPS moved to NTI on Jan. 11 due to staffing shortages amid the rise of COVID-19 cases in Jefferson County. Last week, Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said his team would monitor case numbers daily to make a decision about extending virtual instruction.

According to district officials, JCPS is working to use its remaining NTI days "strategically," since they are limited. Kentucky lawmakers recently passed legislation that created 10 Remote Learning days, but those are separate from NTI and cannot be used for the entire district.

