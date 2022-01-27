JCPS Board of Education unanimously approves new school safety plan

One safety administrator will be assigned to each middle and high school. Armed school safety officers will be assigned to 3-7 schools in a geographic area.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) will begin hiring and training armed officers for the school district.

The Board of Education voted to implement the updated school safety plan in a special meeting Thursday. The vote was unanimous, though board member Linda Duncan said the plan isn't enough. She said, "Officers need to be steps away from a violent threat, not blocks away."

Superintendent Marty Pollio called the issue of armed officers in schools "one of the most divisive" in the district. In October of last year, calls to keep armed officers out of schools ended a board meeting early.

JCPS first revealed its security safety plan in early January, in accordance with new state requirements for armed officers in school districts.

Board members took issue with details of the early plan and held several committee meetings to adjust the policies and procedures leading. One key change was to assign safety administrators to elementary schools assistant superintendents.

The proposal now creates two new positions: safety administrators and school safety officers.

Every middle and high school will have at least one, sometimes two, safety administrators. Each elementary assistant superintendent will have two safety administrators assigned as well. They are there to help build relationships with students and assist with safety procedures. Safety administrators will make $74,514 annually.

School safety officers will patrol three to seven schools in a geographical area. Alternative schools will each have their own SSO. The officers will not be housed in a specific school, and they will undergo annual training developed by the district in addition to state training (approximately 60 hours annually). The officers will make $55,211.

The 15 additional SSOs and salary increases for 15 other current staff members to take on the job will cost $5.2 Million. Additional costs including cars, uniforms, equipment, training and insures will total $763,000. The entire plan will cost an additional $7.2 million for the district.

The board plans to further discuss the safety plan in the spring.

This is a developing story.

