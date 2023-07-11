JCPS superintendent praised in performance review, receives $75K salary increase

The Jefferson County School Board was graded in several key leadership areas including strategic, instructional, cultural and human resource.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Public Schools superintendent is set to receive a pay raise after a performance review.

The Jefferson County School Board released a summative performance evaluation of Dr. Marty Pollio following Tuesday night’s executive session.

Pollio was evaluated on seven different leadership standards – strategic, instructional, cultural, human resource, managerial, collaborative and influential.

Those categories were rated using Exemplary, Accomplished, Developing and Improvement Needed.

Pollio received an exemplary rating in strategic leadership in which the Board said he leads the development and implementation of JCPS’ vision while ensuring high school graduates have the tools and education needed to achieve success in the 21st century.

“Dr. Pollio pushed an aggressive agenda this year to make major changes. These strategic initiatives include school start times, 10-year facility plan, summer learning programs, staff salary increases and a more equitable method of funding our schools,” the comments read.

The Board also applauded Pollio for empowering district staff and employees for helping shape the culture and “unapologetically explaining” what the school district represents while supporting efforts to improve teaching and learning.

“Despite the state and national culture wars that are creating division in our communities, Dr. Pollio continues to ensure staff are implementing the District’s racial equity plan with fidelity and support for our LGBTQI+ students and staff,” the evaluation read. “Through school visits, Board members observe a great climate of inclusion of all groups in JCPS schools. Dr. Pollio and staff worked for many months to implement an innovative safety plan that would have the best chance of not harming African American, immigrant, and LGBTQI+ students.”

The Board said Pollio had effectively used district resources to help improve achievement gaps while incessantly improving teaching, learning and student achievement.

Board members voted to increase Pollio’s base salary to $350,244 based on his performance, up from his current contract’s base salary of $276,000.

The Board mentioned they’ve studied other salaries of superintendents in large districts across Kentucky. Pollio’s salary was compared to the Fayette County superintendent, the state’s second largest district, which came in at $313,813.

Pollio has been with JCPS for 26 years including a stint as interim superintendent in 2017 and taking the position permanently in 2018.

His new pay increase will go into effect on July 22.

