JCPS students, adults learn to communicate at Deaf and Hard of Hearing camp

JCPS says about 45 campers ages 5 to 20 are participating and getting the opportunity to socialize with peers who have a similar disability.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) Deaf and Hard of Hearing Camp is happening for the second year in a row.

The theme of this year's camp is "Our Place in Space." JCPS says students have been learning about space as well as doing activities that help them discover their strengths and interests.

The school district says the main focus of the camp is to help students develop communication skills-- through special training they may not receive during the school year or at home during the summer.

"Language is so important to our students and it is so important for our students to offer them the opportunity to gain this language in a fun and exciting way," Cochran Elementary School teacher Lindsey Wheatley said.

The camp runs through July 12.

